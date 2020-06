Category: World Published on Thursday, 11 June 2020 12:33 Hits: 0

A day after George Floyd’s family laid him to rest in his hometown of Houston, his brother Philonise Floyd addressed lawmakers on Capitol Hill to demand an end to police violence. “I’m tired. I’m tired of pain,” he told the House Judiciary Committee. “People of all backgrounds, genders and races have come together to demand change. Honor them. Honor George.”

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2020/6/11/philonise_floyd_capitol_hill