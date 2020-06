Category: World Published on Friday, 12 June 2020 16:22 Hits: 6

Turkmenistan has further tightened the rationing of basic foodstuffs at subsidized prices, introducing special registration books to track purchases at state stores.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/turkmenistan-further-tightens-food-rationing-amid-price-hikes-shortages/30667731.html