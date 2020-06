Category: World Published on Friday, 12 June 2020 15:11 Hits: 6

Hundreds took to the streets in Lebanon as the pound dropped to its lowest value since the civil war. The president has announced the central bank will inject dollars into the market in an effort to curb the crisis.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/lebanon-in-currency-crisis-as-protests-spread-across-the-country/a-53789755?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf