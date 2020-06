Category: World Published on Friday, 12 June 2020 18:22 Hits: 7

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said in an interview aired on Friday that he would like to see a ban on police choke holds in most instances, although he suggested their use would be understandable in some one-on-one situations.

