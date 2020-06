Category: World Published on Friday, 12 June 2020 18:31 Hits: 7

Thousands of Hong Kongers sang a popular protest anthem and chanted slogans across the city Friday as they marked the one year anniversary of major clashes between police and pro-democracy demonstrators.

