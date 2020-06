Category: World Published on Friday, 12 June 2020 18:43 Hits: 9

The global coronavirus pandemic remains "very much in the upswing" with a danger the disease could swiftly return to countries as they emerge from lockdowns, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Friday.

