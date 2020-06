Category: World Published on Friday, 12 June 2020 13:25 Hits: 5

If the COVID-19 pandemic has made one thing clear, it is that we are one human family. Only by recognizing this – by taking care of one another, as well as the planet on which we all depend – can any of us hope for a better future.

