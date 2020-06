Category: World Published on Friday, 12 June 2020 14:24 Hits: 6

Globally, women have only three-quarters of the legal rights afforded to men, with the worst inequalities relating to family relationships, employment, control of economic assets, and violence. Ensuring that the current pandemic does not deepen these disparities is therefore crucial.

