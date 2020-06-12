Understanding Accountability So We Can Hold the Police to Account

One of the biggest problems we have in the US is that the police have tremendous power, and the systems of accountability to keep that power from being misused are incredibly weak. (Photo: Apu GOMES / AFP via Getty Images)
News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world.
External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites.
tlr workshop 2015