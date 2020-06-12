To get tickets to Trump's post-coronavirus rally you'll need to sign an actual COVID waiver

Category: World Published on Friday, 12 June 2020 13:00 Hits: 7

Donald Trump has already announced that he will be resuming his rally schedule because by his estimation, the COVID-19 pandemic is old news. Trump campaign COO Michael Glassner even released a statement telling everyone that it’s time to “restart our Make America Great Again Rallies,” and Trump and friends “are looking forward to the tremendous crowds and enthusiasm behind President Trump."

To that end, Trump has announced that he and his famously white rally machine have chosen June 19, aka Juneteenth, at the BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma, as his first big bash. But before we get hysterical here, the Trump campaign would like you all to sign a waiver. Yes. Because getting together in a big group is ill-advised these days, what with the liberal conspiracy to save human lives, and the lame stream media calling COVID-19 a pandemic! But, once again, there’s a waiver the Trump campaign would like you to sign. Don’t worry about it, just go grab your Tulsa rally tickets and acknowledge that you won’t hold Trump or anyone holding this ill-advised event liable for whether or not you get sick. Don’t worry … the pandemic’s over, right?

The specific language of the waiver is a confirmation that when you register for tickets to the Tulsa event, you are acknowledging that there’s a little pandemic thing going on.

“By clicking register below, you are acknowledging that an inherent risk of exposure to COVID-19 exists in any public place where people are present. By attending the Rally, you and any guests voluntarily assume all risks related to exposure to COVID-19 and agree not to hold Donald J. Trump for President, Inc.; BOK Center; ASM Global; or any of their affiliates, directors, officers, employees, agents, contractors, or volunteers liable for any illness or injury.”

Here’s a picture of the waiver at the bottom when you register.

According to the Tulsa World, the doors to the event will open at 4 PM and Trump will get the place a rocking at around 8 PM. This is great news because you can mull about with some of your favorite friends, maybe share each other’s MAGA hats? Yell the things you like to yell in enthusiasm to one another over the loud guitar sounds of Ted Nugent playing over the PA system—or any one of the many rock ‘n roll songs by artists who cannot stand you or the things you stand for. Don’t wear a mask, because that’s mostly for liberal snowflakes and you don’t want anyone to think you’re … you know … weak.

