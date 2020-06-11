The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Seattle Protesters Declare Autonomous Zone Around Police Precinct After Heated Standoff with Police

Category: World

In Seattle, protesters have barricaded a six-block autonomous zone, after protests were met with a violent police response. Amid a days-long standoff, police removed barricades and abandoned their East Precinct building, and protesters moved into the area, declaring it “Free Capitol Hill.” We go to Seattle to speak with Omari Salisbury, a citizen journalist who has been live-streaming the uprising and police crackdown.

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2020/6/11/seattle_capitol_hill_autonomous_zone

