Louisville City Council votes unanimously for 'Breonna's Law' to ban no-knock search warrants

Louisville, Kentucky, is set to pass a law that would ban the use of “no-knock” warrants. Thursday evening, the city council voted unanimously to send the new ban, called “Breonna’s Law,” forward to Mayor Greg Fischer for his signature. According to The New York Times, Fischer says he will sign the new ban.

The law is named after Breonna Taylor, who was shot eight times and killed by police who were executing a no-knock search warrant of her residence. For weeks, Breonna’s family, friends, and activists have been calling for answers in the 26-year-old EMT’s death. So far, the city and the Louisville Metro Police Department have not been forthcoming.

In a statement from the council, the law adds a series of stipulations on how existing search warrants must be handled:

Physically knock on an entry door to the premises in a manner and duration that can be heard by the occupants. Clearly and verbally announce as law enforcement having a search warrant in a manner than can be heard by the occupants. Absent exigent circumstances, wait a minimum of 15 seconds or for a reasonable amount of time for occupants to answer the door, whichever is greater, before entering the premises.

“Breonna’s Law” would also create requirements on how every law enforcement officer present during the execution of a search warrant would be equipped with “an operating body camera,” and the subsequent steps of cataloging and archiving the footage.

Over the past few years, citizens have called into question the nature of “no-knock” raids, their efficacy, and their totalitarian nature. Numerous cases have been logged of “no knock” raids ending in injury or death of either innocent bystanders and completely innocent people. Banning “no-knock” raids are one way of trying to stop the abuses of communities of color at the hands of an overly prejudiced, militarized, and unchecked law enforcement apparatus.

