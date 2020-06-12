Bunker Boy is not going to be happy about this new Biden campaign video

Category: World Published on Friday, 12 June 2020 18:45 Hits: 9

A new video from the Biden campaign is hitting Donald Trump where it hurts: in the ego. “Deer in the headlights, Part Two” hits Trump as “Too scared to face the people. Too weak to lead.”

The video focuses on Trump’s response to the protests following the police killing of George Floyd. “The nation marches for justice,” but Trump “doesn’t know what to do, so he hides in his bunker,” a narrator says over images of Trump and the White House. “Then, he’s afraid he looks too weak, so he has tear gas and flash grenades used on peaceful protesters, just for a photo op,” it continues over images of the violent clearing of Lafayette Park and Trump awkwardly holding a Bible outside St. John’s Church.

Hiding and weak—those are two ways Donald Trump never wants to be seen. But he is now, and the Biden campaign is hammering that.

The video also includes some stirring images of the protests with signs like “I can’t breathe” and “Black Lives Matter,” but the focus here is Trump’s failed response. “The cries for justice grow. Where is Donald Trump? Too scared to face the people. Too small to meet the moment. Too weak to lead.”

It may not infuriate Trump quite as much as the ads from the never-Trump Republicans at the Lincoln Project, but you have to figure that if he’s seen it, there’s going to be an angry tweet or six coming.

