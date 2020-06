Category: World Published on Friday, 12 June 2020 08:42 Hits: 4

French police are protesting against a new ban on chokeholds and limits to what they can do during arrests, part of government efforts to stem police brutality and racism in the wake of global protests over George Floyd’s death in the US.

