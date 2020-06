Category: World Published on Friday, 12 June 2020 08:50 Hits: 8

BERLIN: A row has broken out in Germany over the term "race" in the country's Constitution as American George Floyd's killing in United States police custody spills over into national politics. READ: Trump plans order on police use of force, promises better training Paragraph three in Germany's ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/germany-constitution-race-racism-george-floyd-12829944