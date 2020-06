Category: World Published on Friday, 12 June 2020 09:10 Hits: 6

Police staged protests in cities across France against a ban on chokehold restraint techniques imposed by the government in response to public anger over the death of George Floyd and alleged police brutality in France.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/french-police-protest-chokehold-ban-george-floyd-12830036