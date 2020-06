Category: World Published on Friday, 12 June 2020 08:02 Hits: 4

The COVID-19 crisis, and governments’ policy responses to it, could set the world’s leading economies on very different longer-term trajectories. In particular, Europe and China may benefit from stronger and more sustainable post-pandemic recoveries than the United States.

