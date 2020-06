Category: World Published on Friday, 12 June 2020 06:48 Hits: 6

George Floyd's death in the US has sparked renewed protests against racism and police behavior towards minorities in France. Despite minor concessions, those in power continue to deny the country has a problem with race.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/france-grapples-with-racial-injustice-and-police-violence/a-53776478?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf