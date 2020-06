Category: World Published on Friday, 12 June 2020 05:46 Hits: 5

India reported a total of 297,535 coronavirus infections on Friday after its latest single-day spike, surpassing the United Kingdom to become the country with the fourth-highest number of cases in the world.

