Category: World Published on Friday, 12 June 2020 08:37 Hits: 7

PETALING JAYA: As politics continue to heat up in the country, Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has again brought up the 15th general election by saying Umno is in the midst of preparing for it.

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2020/06/12/umno-gearing-up-for-next-ge-says-zahid