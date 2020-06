Category: World Published on Friday, 12 June 2020 08:44 Hits: 7

PETALING JAYA: Malaysians should give time to airline companies to normalise fares as they have been impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic, says Datuk Seri Dr Wee Ka Siong.

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2020/06/12/dr-wee-give-airlines-time-to-normalise-fares