McConnell in full troll mode, running against the 'lawless left' and its plans to 'pack the courts'

Check out this video that has appeared on the Mitch McConnell for Senate YouTube page despite having all the hallmarks of being an outtake from a local used car lot ad. It's a horrible delivery, but the words are even worse:

"Radical Democrats want to defund the police, get rid of ICE, and pack the courts with left-wing judges. Reelecting President Trump and keeping our Senate Republican majority is the only way to stop them." That's pretty rich, huh? "Donate now and help us defeat the lawless left," he concludes, flashing all the damp-sponge-like charisma for which he is famous. Packing the courts. Lawless left. In 30 short seconds delivered like a used car salesman, McConnell promises absolutely more racism, more police and ICE brutality, and the total takeover of the federal judiciary by Trump extremists. If you act now and give to Republicans.

Meanwhile, one more long-standing Senate tradition is being tossed by Republicans: "At about this time during presidential election years," Roll Call reports, "senators have invoked the so-called Thurmond Rule, an unwritten agreement that calls for the chamber to stop approving circuit court nominations in the few months before Election Day." In fact, that's the rule McConnell used on June 13, 2012 as his rationale for halting President Barack Obama's nominations for the remainder of his first term. To their—and the nation's—detriment, the Democrats then in the majority let it happen.

Now McConnell is going to steamroll over that tradition, over decades of Senate history, over the very fact that the federal judiciary should mean something and be populated by thoughtful, qualified jurists. He's just going to jam-pack all of them through that he can. Starting with his own little protégé, Justin Walker, who's going to be voted on next week for a seat on the second highest court of the land—the D.C. Circuit—despite having been a judge for a grand total of eight months.

McConnell is nothing but Trump's troll at this point. Defeating him and ending his majority is as important as getting rid of Trump, because this nation can never progress as long as he remains in control of the Senate.

