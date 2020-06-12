Thursday Night Owls: 'Dark Basin' hackers for hire sought to harm 1000s in the #ExxonKnew campaign

Category: World Published on Friday, 12 June 2020 03:00 Hits: 3

Emily Holden at The Guardian writes—Hack-for-hire group targeted climate activists behind #ExxonKnew campaign. The hackers, dubbed ‘Dark Basin’, went after thousands of individuals and hundreds of institutions, a report finds:

A global hack-for-hire group extensively targeted American activists campaigning against ExxonMobil for withholding information about the climate crisis, according to a new report. The hackers, dubbed “Dark Basin”, went after thousands of individuals and hundreds of institutions on six continents, including advocacy organizations, journalists, elected officials and businesses, said the Citizen Lab, a Toronto-based digital espionage research group.

The Citizen Lab links the hacking efforts to BellTroX InfoTech Services, an Indian company which has denied any wrongdoing. The research report said: “The extensive targeting of American nonprofits exercising their first amendment rights is exceptionally troubling.” “Everyone is familiar with getting phishing and spam emails in their mailbox all the time,” said John Scott-Railton, a senior researcher at the Citizen Lab. “The difference is that in this case the people behind them are not just faceless cyber-criminals looking to steal your Gmail account and use it to spam your friends about time shares and penis pills. This is people who have been sent after you with specific objectives to get information that is going to be used to harm you.” [...]

“Even recognizing that the Government is entitled to deference in assessing the strength of its case, these claims are not credible. Indeed, they are preposterous.” ~~Retired federal judge John Gleeson in his 82-page assessment of the Department of Justice’s effort to drop the case against Michael Flynn even though he already confessed and pleaded guilty. (June 10, 2020)

BreonnaÃ¢Â�Â�s Law just passed in Louisville severely restricting police from conducting no-knock warrants. City Council voted unanimously 26-0. June 11, 2020

At Daily Kos on this date in 2003—Delusions:

The war is not over is a phrase you'll just have to get used to. Because it isn't closer to over. Our allies are not going to join us in Iraq in large numbers. What parliament is going to vote to send thousands of troops to join an occupation which is bitterly opposed by most of their population. Who is going to suggest that they send their troops to patrol Fallujah? How the US could have planned to wage this war without allies support is beyond me. Rummy and his chickenhawk planners had their fun planning the war but they forgot to plan the peace. Now, you have a population both humiliated and angered at an occupation which they feel is leading to them turning into the next Palestinians. At the same time, US leaders expect other countries, who were not consulted, to jump in and join our war. Where are the Spanish and Italian troops? Staying home. Why? Because their governments would fall if they suggested sending troops to Iraq. There is absolutely no support for that. The UN interventions have relied on large numbers of Pakistani and Bangladeshi troops to provide bulk. Are we to expect they're going to occupy a muslim country for our benefit?

On today’s Kagro in the Morning show: Greg Dworkin reports Trump's still tanking, more reliably than ever. And he plans to make it all worse, in Tulsa on Juneteenth. More statues are toppled. Military base names may change, after all. DOJ excoriated for Flynn scam. "Bike Tyson" booked.

