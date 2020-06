Category: World Published on Thursday, 11 June 2020 21:10 Hits: 3

"I should not have been there," said Mark Milley, the most senior US military officer, after accompanying Donald Trump to a photo op following a protest in Washington, DC. He noted the army should stay "apolitical."

