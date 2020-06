Category: World Published on Thursday, 11 June 2020 22:43 Hits: 3

Mass graves were reportedly discovered in the Libyan town of Tarhuna. Government troops recently seized control of the area after the withdrawal of forces loyal to rebel warlord Khalifa Hifter.

