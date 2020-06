Category: World Published on Thursday, 11 June 2020 23:04 Hits: 3

The US president offered his first policy proposals on policing and racial inequality since the killing of George Floyd. Trump said the US will not progress by "labeling tens of millions of Americans racists or bigots."

