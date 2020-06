Category: World Published on Friday, 12 June 2020 01:20 Hits: 6

The Lebanese pound sank to a record low on the black market on Thursday despite the authorities' attempts to halt the plunge of the crisis-hit country's currency, sparking a flare-up in anti-government protests.

