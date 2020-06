Category: World Published on Friday, 12 June 2020 02:06 Hits: 7

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australia's federal government stepped up pressure on state and territory leaders on Friday to reopen internal borders, a step viewed as key to reviving the country's coronavirus-hit economy.

