Category: World Published on Thursday, 11 June 2020 23:26 Hits: 4

WASHINGTON, DC: A woman in her 20s has become the first person in the United States to receive a double-lung transplant for COVID-19, offering hope for other critically-ill coronavirus patients, her doctor said on Thursday (Jun 11). She had spent six weeks in the intensive care unit of ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/coronavirus-covid-19-double-lung-transplant-patient-12828364