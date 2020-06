Category: World Published on Thursday, 11 June 2020 10:35 Hits: 2

The days when cyberspace could be regarded as a lawless wild west are long over. The Internet has become a critical part of our global infrastructure, and attacks against its core functions, especially in the context of the COVID-19 crisis, should be treated as the existential threats that they are.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/pandemic-cybercrime-demands-new-public-core-norm-by-michael-chertoff-et-al-2020-06