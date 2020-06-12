This Week in Statehouse Action: Oh Hell No edition

To say it’s hard to keep up with is … something of an understatement.
But, of course, a lot of the current action is waaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaay overdue.
Holding police departments to account and addressing the systemic racism that leads to law enforcement—and oh so many other—inequities is just the beginning, and here’s hoping this sort of action continues for a long time to come.
Of course, as an erudite reader of this missive, you understand that the goings-on in statehouses have an outsized impact on things like police policy and practices … and, of course, shoring up or dismantling the systems of white supremacy that led us to this moment.
But honestly, there’s no real suspense over this this measure’s passage.
Votes on the components of this bill have either been bipartisan or along party lines, and Democrats have no reasonable fear of losing any of their members on the vote largely because they have no reasonable fear of losing their majorities in this fall’s elections.
If feels like 20 or so lifetimes ago now, but way back in the Before Time of 2018, Colorado Democrats took back the state Senate after four years of GOP control (they increased their lead in the state House, too).
Team Blue has won a majority in the chamber ever since the current legislative map went into effect in 2012 (including during the 2014 GOP wave), so it’s pretty doggone unlikely that Republicans will be able to flip the House this time around.
One Republican represents a Clinton/Polis seat, while Democrats also hold a single Trump/Stapleton district.
The one Trump/Polis seat is held by Democratic incumbent Daneya Esgar, whose HD-46 shifted from 46.1-45.8 Trump to 51-44 Polis.
Nevada was a huge success story for Democrats in 2018, with the party making big gains in both chambers of the legislature at the same time that the party was flipping a U.S. Senate seat and the governorship.
And the data suggests Democrats have opportunities to pick up more legislative seats this fall.
In the Senate, half the chamber was up in 2018, and the rest of the seats will be on the ballot this fall.
Democrat Jacky Rosen carried 15 of the 21 seats while she was unseating GOP Sen. Dean Heller 50-45; Democrat Steve Sisolak took those very same districts as he was defeating Adam Laxalt 49-45 for the governorship.
Two Republicans sit in Rosen/Sisolak seats, and the only one of that pair of Republicans up this year is Heidi Gansert, who holds Senate District 15 in the Reno area.
This district supported Rosen 51-45, while Sisolak took it 50-45; four years ago, the district also backed Hillary Clinton 47-44 while Gansert was winning by a convincing 53-42.
This cycle, the Democrats are fielding Wendy Jauregui-Jackins.
No Democrats hold Heller/Laxalt districts.
In the 42-person Assembly, where members are elected to 2-year terms, Both Rosen and Sisolak carried the same 29 districts, while Heller and Laxalt took the remaining 13 districts.
One assemblymember from each party holds a seat that was carried by the other side's statewide nominee.
On the Democratic side, incumbent Skip Daly won 52-48 in a seat Heller and Laxalt took 49-47 and 49-45; Trump won by a larger 49-43 margin here in 2016.
Republican Assemblyman John Hambrick is termed-out of a seat that backed both Rosen and Sisolak 49-48 but where Trump prevailed 49-46.
As the nation grapples with multiple crises at once, a Republican lawmaker in Ohio managed to combine two of them this week.
In a Tuesday hearing on declaring racism a public health crisis, GOP state Sen. Steve Huffman actually asked if “the colored population” has been hit harder by the coronavirus because they “do not wash their hands as well as other groups.”
Obviously the systemic racism represented by Huffman’s outrageous question is a massive problem.
But if anything could make that worse, maybe it’s the fact that Huffman is actually a goddamned doctor.
