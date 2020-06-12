This Week in Statehouse Action: Oh Hell No edition

Category: World Published on Friday, 12 June 2020 01:35 Hits: 8

So. Much. Action.

To say it’s hard to keep up with is … something of an understatement.

But, of course, a lot of the current action is waaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaay overdue.

Holding police departments to account and addressing the systemic racism that leads to law enforcement—and oh so many other—inequities is just the beginning, and here’s hoping this sort of action continues for a long time to come.

Of course, as an erudite reader of this missive, you understand that the goings-on in statehouses have an outsized impact on things like police policy and practices … and, of course, shoring up or dismantling the systems of white supremacy that led us to this moment.

In Colorado, for instance, a sweeping police accountability bill has been moving swiftly towards passage in the state legislature.

… but not so swiftly that lawmakers haven’t tacked on multiple additional regulations and oversight measures as it barrels toward final votes.

This broad law enforcement reform bill includes: Prohibiting the use of deadly force unless an officer faces an imminent threat Allowing police officers to be sued in their individual capacities Banning chokeholds Requiring vast data collection and reporting on race and use of force Documenting and reporting every time officers unholster their weapons or fire them

… and more. A final vote on the legislation is expected Friday.

But honestly, there’s no real suspense over this this measure’s passage. Votes on the components of this bill have either been bipartisan or along party lines, and Democrats have no reasonable fear of losing any of their members on the vote largely because they have no reasonable fear of losing their majorities in this fall’s elections.

If feels like 20 or so lifetimes ago now, but way back in the Before Time of 2018, Colorado Democrats took back the state Senate after four years of GOP control (they increased their lead in the state House, too).

And Daily Kos Elections has some sweet new data demonstrating that Republicans will have an extremely difficult time flipping either chamber this fall.

By the numbers: Democrat Jared Polis was elected governor in 2018 by defeating Republican Walker Stapleton 53-43. Polis carried 41 House districts to Stapleton’s 24, as well as 22 Senate seats to Stapleton’s 13. Half of the Senate is up in 2020, and Republicans are going to have a very tough time netting the two seats they’d need to retake control. Team Red’s best target this fall is SD-19, where Democrat Rachel Zenzinger unseated a GOP incumbent 48-46 as Clinton was prevailing 48-43 here. But! This suburban Denver seat backed Polis by a stronger 54-41 two years later. And after that, Republicans don’t have any good pickup opportunities on the ballot in November.

Democrats, on the other hand, do. There are two GOP-held Clinton seats. State Sen. Kevin Priola’s SD-25 shifted from 47-45 Clinton to 50-45 Polis, while the open SD-27 moved from 49-42 Clinton to 53-44 Polis. Also, there’s SD-08, where Republican incumbent Robert Rankin is defending a western Colorado district that went from 48-44 Trump to 51-46 Polis.

But … what about the state House?

Glad you asked!

Democrats hold a wide 41-24 lead in Colorado’s lower chamber. Team Blue has won a majority in the chamber ever since the current legislative map went into effect in 2012 (including during the 2014 GOP wave), so it’s pretty doggone unlikely that Republicans will be able to flip the House this time around. One Republican represents a Clinton/Polis seat, while Democrats also hold a single Trump/Stapleton district. The one Trump/Polis seat is held by Democratic incumbent Daneya Esgar, whose HD-46 shifted from 46.1-45.8 Trump to 51-44 Polis.



Nearby Nevada made news this week with its extremely long wait times as voters lined up to cast ballots in the state’s primary elections.

As the nation grapples with multiple crises at once, a Republican lawmaker in Ohio managed to combine two of them this week.

In a Tuesday hearing on declaring racism a public health crisis, GOP state Sen. Steve Huffman actually asked if “the colored population” has been hit harder by the coronavirus because they “do not wash their hands as well as other groups.” Obviously the systemic racism represented by Huffman’s outrageous question is a massive problem. But if anything could make that worse, maybe it’s the fact that Huffman is actually a goddamned doctor. … as of Thursday afternoon, though, Huffman is an unemployed doctor. The ER physician was fired because of his super racist line of questioning.



Pennsylvania, where tensions are still raw from a couple of weeks ago when Democrats discovered their GOP colleagues had concealed a fellow Republican’s COVID-19 diagnosis from them, continues to be kind of a shitshow.

GOP House Speaker Mike Turzai suddenly announced his resignation this week—not just from the speakership, but from the whole dang legislature. His departure is effective June 15. I mean, we already knew he wasn’t running for reelection. Dude wanted to get paid. No, really. He’d already made clear he was resigning to “pursue a job in the private sector.”



He found it.

New Mexico doesn’t typically get a ton of oxygen in this missive.

As a Dem-trifecta state, things are usually pretty drama-free there.

Usually.

The thing is, some of the Democrats making up the majorities in the legislature—specifically, the state Senate—aren’t really all that progressive. Their numbers began to thin a little in recent years, though. … and last week, their numbers suddenly thinned a lot.

Conservative Senate Dems used their power and seniority in recent years to block several key pieces progressive legislation. Like efforts to legalize marijuana. And repealing an unenforceable-under-Roe-but-how-long-is-that-gonna-last-really law from 1969 that makes both performing and receiving an abortion felonies.

Well, I’m pleased to report that five Democratic senators who opposed these efforts lost to more progressive challengers in last Tuesday’s primaries. The loss of incumbency could theoretically put a couple of these seat in play, but New Mexico Democrats’ majority in the chamber (26-16) isn’t in danger.



Welp, that’s a wrap for this week. Thanks for tuning in! I know a lot is going on, and I always appreciate your valuable time.

Until the next edition, take care of yourself, okay? And if you can, check in on someone around you?

But it’s okay if you can’t. All we can do is the best we can.

And you are the best.

Your can situation, however, is your own business and no one else’s.

