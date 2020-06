Category: World Published on Thursday, 11 June 2020 16:44 Hits: 2

Reporters Without Borders (RSF) has filed a complaint with Germany’s Federal Public Prosecutor against an Iranian judge whom the Paris-based media freedom watchdog accuses of being responsible for the "arrest and torture" of at least 20 journalists in 2013.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/germany-urged-to-prosecute-iranian-judge-linked-to-torture-of-journalists/30665773.html