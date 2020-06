Category: World Published on Thursday, 11 June 2020 17:29 Hits: 2

Vlad Plahotniuc, a powerful Moldovan oligarch who fled his home country last year amid a government shake-up, sought political asylum in the United States, but his application was rejected, according to a lawsuit filed in U.S. federal court.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/powerful-oligarch-who-fled-moldova-last-year-sought-political-asylum-in-u-s-/30665813.html