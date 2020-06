Category: World Published on Thursday, 11 June 2020 18:00 Hits: 2

The Republican-led Senate Judiciary Committee has approved subpoena power for a politically charged congressional investigation of the Justice Department’s probe into Donald Trump's 2016 presidential campaign and its contacts with Russia.

