Category: World Published on Thursday, 11 June 2020 19:42 Hits: 2

Temitope Oriola, University of Alberta The global condemnation of the death of George Floyd, one of the latest in a constellation of officer-involved deaths of unarmed civilians, has grown into…

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2020/06/how-police-departments-can-identify-and-oust-killer-cops/