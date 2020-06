Category: World Published on Thursday, 11 June 2020 20:29 Hits: 3

When GOP allies of President Donald Trump appear on Fox News or right-wing talk radio programs, they typically express confidence that he will defeat former Vice President Joe Biden in…

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2020/06/not-capable-of-showing-empathy-trump-aides-reportedly-feel-increasing-alarm-as-his-polls-tank/