Category: World Published on Thursday, 11 June 2020 18:49 Hits: 2

Europe's wolf population is slowly recovering with them granted protected status in special habitats. The EU's highest court has ruled that preservation legislation still applies if wolves stray into inhabited areas.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/wolves-are-protected-even-in-human-settlements-top-eu-court-rules/a-53778883?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf