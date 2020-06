Category: World Published on Thursday, 11 June 2020 19:04 Hits: 2

Public health measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus have hit the Dutch domestic sex industry hard. Some of Amsterdam's sex workers continue to work illegally, risking their health to make ends meet.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/coronavirus-a-devil-s-bargain-for-dutch-sex-workers/a-53744562?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf