Over a year after Northern Irish journalist Lyra McKee was killed in Derry, police say they have found the gun that killed her. "I know who the gunman is," local police chief Jason Murphy said.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/lyra-mckee-shooting-police-find-murder-weapon-know-killer-s-identity/a-53779760?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf