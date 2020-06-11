Martin Luther King Jr's son on George Floyd protests: 'I've never seen anything like this'

Category: World Published on Thursday, 11 June 2020 16:43 Hits: 2

In an interview with FRANCE 24, Martin Luther King III, the son of Martin Luther King Jr, recounted the anger and frustration he felt upon learning about the death of George Floyd, an unarmed African American suffocated by a white police officer. He said that while it was part of a long list of such killings, Floyd's murder had galvanised the nation and the world in a way he had never witnessed before.

