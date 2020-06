Category: World Published on Thursday, 11 June 2020 17:06 Hits: 2

US President Donald Trump will address searing anger over racism and police brutality during a trip to Texas on Thursday, but his main focus is rapidly shifting to a more personal problem - his troubled reelection campaign.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200611-us-president-trump-struggles-to-unite-country-as-he-launches-reelection-campaign