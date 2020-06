Category: World Published on Thursday, 11 June 2020 20:27 Hits: 3

(Reuters) - The United Kingdom has abandoned its plan to introduce full border checks with the European Union on Jan. 1 as British ministers face pressure from businesses to not increase the chaos already in place from the coronavirus outbreak, the Financial Times newspaper reported https://on.ft.com/37k1mxW.

