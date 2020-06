Category: World Published on Thursday, 11 June 2020 20:28 Hits: 3

TUNIS (Reuters) - The United Nations mission in Libya said on Thursday it was horrified by the reported discovery of mass graves in the town of Tarhouna after the internationally recognised government recaptured it from eastern-based forces.

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2020/06/12/un-decries-reported-mass-graves-found-in-libya-town-after-lna-retreat