Category: World Published on Thursday, 11 June 2020 15:17 Hits: 2

Armed to the teeth and encouraged by elected officials, American police are targeting journalists covering the US protests as if the Constitution didn't exist. Clearly, "qualified immunity" has run amok, as many of those demonstrating against systemic racism and police brutality can attest.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/police-attacks-on-journalists-protestors-in-us-by-courtney-c-radsch-2020-06