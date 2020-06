Category: World Published on Wednesday, 10 June 2020 19:49 Hits: 1

The German government says it has received formal notification of a possible partial withdrawal of U.S. troops stationed in the country, a move that some worry sends the wrong signal to Russia and damages NATO security.

