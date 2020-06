Category: World Published on Wednesday, 10 June 2020 23:53 Hits: 0

More than 1,250 former Department of Justice employees on Wednesday called on the department’s inspector general to open an investigation into reports that Attorney General William Barr personally ordered the…

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2020/06/former-doj-officials-demand-probe-of-bill-barr-after-the-vicious-assault-on-white-house-protesters/