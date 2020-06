Category: World Published on Wednesday, 10 June 2020 21:59 Hits: 0

Anti-racism protesters in Virginia toppled a Christopher Columbus statue, set it on fire, and then threw into a lake, decrying the explorer as a symbol of genocide. Another Columbus statue was beheaded in Boston.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/columbus-statue-beheaded-in-boston-another-toppled-in-richmond/a-53770328?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf