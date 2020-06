Category: World Published on Wednesday, 10 June 2020 23:57 Hits: 4

The Harry Potter author published a blog post speaking about her past of domestic violence and sexual assault. It came in response to a recent controversy where she was criticized for a trans-exclusionary tweet.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/jk-rowling-says-she-survived-sexual-abuse-and-domestic-violence/a-53770327?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf