Category: World Published on Wednesday, 10 June 2020 20:39 Hits: 0

Nobel winner Denis Mukwege on Wednesday said he had resigned as head of a coronavirus taskforce in an eastern province of DR Congo, blaming organisational problems, outpaced strategy and slow testing.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200610-nobel-laureate-mukwege-quits-dr-congo-covid-19-team-blasts-govt-response