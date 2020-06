Category: World Published on Thursday, 11 June 2020 00:26 Hits: 4

President DonaldĀ TrumpĀ on Wednesday ruled out a change to US military bases named after Civil War Confederate leaders, pushing back on pressure to rid public places of monuments honoring the once pro-slavery South.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200611-usa-nancy-pelosi-confederate-statue-christopher-columbus-robert-e-lee-george-floyd-racism-black-lives-matter